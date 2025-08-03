President Tokayev holds talks with UN Secretary General

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of the high-profile guest’s visit, particularly in light of his hectic schedule ahead of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. He said that the visit is of special importance for Kazakhstan and underscores the United Nations' commitment to the sustainable development agenda.

The President highlighted the inauguration of the first Sustainable Development Goals Center in Central Asia as a milestone event for the entire region.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, I extend my sincere gratitude to you and your team for the continued support of this initiative. I also appreciate your timely and forward-looking UN80 initiative. Kazakhstan fully supports your efforts to reform the United Nations and shares your priorities. In this regard, I reaffirm Kazakhstan's firm commitment to the fundamental principles of multilateralism, diplomacy, and cooperation that underpin the United Nations’ mission," President Tokayev stated.

Photo credit: Akorda

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his gratitude for a warm welcome and commended Kazakhstan’s contribution to strengthening international cooperation and promoting the Sustainable Development Goals.

In his words, Kazakhstan is as “a symbol of peace, a symbol of dialogue, a bridge between peoples, and an honest mediator in many situations.”

He pointed out that this began with the historic decision to renounce nuclear weapons several decades ago, which is a truly outstanding example for the entire world.

“You have consistently served as a center that brings a message of unity and reconciliation to the world,” the UN Secretary General said.

Photo credit: Akorda

The sides discussed the prospects for the activity of Almaty-based UN Regional Sustainable Development Goals Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan, the issues related to the UN reform, international and regional agenda and other relevant topics.

Earlier it was reported that Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres is paying visit to Kazakhstan today at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Guterres are expected to visit the United Nations Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

According to the United Nations in Kazakhstan, the UN and Kazakhstan are to sign an agreement on the establishment of the United Nations Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan. Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua will ink the agreement.