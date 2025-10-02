President Tokayev holds meeting with Stanford University Professor Ilya Strebulaev

During a talk on Thursday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is a regional leader in attracting venture capital. The Kazakh leader also expressed his gratitude to Professor Ilya Strebulaev for sharing his expert insights and boasted his efforts to draw venture capital to Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, Ilya Strebulaev gifted his book in the Kazakh language to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets UAE Minister of State for AI Omar Sultan Al Olama.