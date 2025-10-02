EN
    President Tokayev holds meeting with Stanford University Professor Ilya Strebulaev

    14:51, 2 October 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held talks with Professor of Stanford University Ilya Strebulaev, focusing on issues of attracting venture capital as well as prospects for promoting AI startups in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    During a talk on Thursday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is a regional leader in attracting venture capital. The Kazakh leader also expressed his gratitude to Professor Ilya Strebulaev for sharing his expert insights and boasted his efforts to draw venture capital to Kazakhstan.

    In conclusion, Ilya Strebulaev gifted his book in the Kazakh language to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets UAE Minister of State for AI Omar Sultan Al Olama. 

     

