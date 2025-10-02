Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets UAE Minister of State for AI Omar Sultan Al Olama

The sides discussed the prospects for expanding the Kazakh-UAE cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence.

The Head of State said that the UAE is a globally-recognized leader in AI technology application and development. He highlighted that thanks to joint efforts, a number of projects had been implemented in IT sector and expressed interest in further strengthening the partnership.

The parties also discussed the joint Smart City initiative, which continues to progress in accordance with the established timeline.

As the President stressed, the project is poised to become a landmark in the advancement of bilateral cooperation.

Recall that Astana hosts today the Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum.

In an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency, Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, shared insights on the lessons learned from establishing one of the world’s first AI ministries. He also spoke about the future of AI regulation, the importance of language integration for national digital strategies, and how Kazakhstan can build its own AI ecosystem while avoiding early mistakes.