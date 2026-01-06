President Tokayev holds meeting on Parliamentary Reform

Erlan Karin briefed the President on the preliminary results of the activity of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform.

Thus, since the launch of the parliamentaryreform on the state platform e-Otinish and the Egov service, around 500 proposals have been received. Work on summarizing and analyzing the suggestions and initiatives submitted by citizens, experts, and public organizations is ongoing.

At recent meetings of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform, issues related to the formation of a future unicameral Parliament and the implementation of its legislative functions were discussed. The next meeting of the Working Group is scheduled for January 9, 2026, where proposals on the remaining areas will be examined in detail.

The State Counselor also reported to the President on the results of December meetings of the working sections of the National Qurultay and the course of preparations for the Qurultay’s 5th meeting.

Highlighting the special role of parliamentary reform in the transformation of the political system and the scale of upcoming changes, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed that all submitted initiatives be thoroughly reviewed and, on their basis, fundamental approaches to constitutional reform be developed.

Earlier, in an interview with Turkistan newspaper, President Tokayev rejected speculation about the “personalization” of parliamentary reform.