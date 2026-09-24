President Tokayev highlights role of Qurultay and Khalyk Kenesi in conveying regional interests

Tokayev identified closer cooperation with the regions and protecting their interests as one of the key tasks of the Khalyk Kenesi.

He noted that one-third of the Khalyk Kenesi’s members are representatives of Kazakhstan’s regions, including maslikhat deputies and members of public councils.

This means that local problems will be able to be raised at the national level, Tokayev said during the first session of the Khalyk Kenesi.

The president also addressed concerns over whether regional interests would continue to be represented following the cessation of the Senate’s work.

There is no reason for concern. From now on, the interests of the regions will be conveyed to central government bodies through the Qurultay and the Khalyk Kenesi, Tokayev said.

He emphasized that every village, district and region has citizens who enjoy the trust and respect of the public.

I am confident that the Khalyk Kenesi will become a platform for such respected individuals, creating opportunities to realize their potential for the benefit of the entire country, the president said.

Tokayev also said that maslikhats would work in close coordination with Parliament. They will provide continuous feedback between the regions and the central government and develop proposals aimed at improving legislation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President highlighted the importance of public understanding of the Constitution.