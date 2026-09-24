Kazakh President highlights importance of public understanding of Constitution

Speaking at the first session of the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council), Tokayev said the country faces ambitious goals and concrete plans that require stronger unity and dedicated work.

We have ambitious goals and concrete plans ahead of us. To implement them successfully, we need to strengthen our unity and work hard with full dedication. Explaining the Constitution to citizens and promoting its content is a highly responsible task that requires a thoughtful approach, said Tokayev.

The president said the politically important initiative should involve citizens with extensive knowledge and practical experience, particularly lawyers, scholars, educators, volunteers, entrepreneurs, veterans and statesmen.

According to Tokayev, the Presidential Administration is responsible for creating a comprehensive and systematic platform to carry out the initiative.

Responsibility for overseeing the implementation of this task is assigned to Vice President Erlan Karin. He will report directly to the president on the progress of the work every two weeks, said the head of state.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi would develop a new National Unity and People’s Accord Concept.