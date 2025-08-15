President Tokayev highlights Kazakhstan’s utmost efforts to promote shooting sports

During the meeting, the Head of State lauded the major role the ISSF and ASC play in promoting the sport, noting: “Kazakhstan traditionally attaches utmost importance to advancing shooting sports”.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed readiness to continue to support rifle and skeet shooting as well as take concerted measures to deepen cooperation with foreign partners.

In turn, Luciano Rossi and Sheikh Salman Al Sabah expressed their gratitude to the Kazakh leader for the efforts aimed at promoting the sport.

The interlocutors also discussed the issues of modernization of shooting sports facilities in Kazakhstan, implementation of the up-to-date athlete training system, as well as expansion of youth programs, including children and youth's clubs.

Kazakh leader Tokayev awarded the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 2nd degree, President of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Luciano Rossi and President of the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) Sheikh Salman Al Sabah.

Photo credit: Akorda

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.