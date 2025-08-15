Kazakh President congratulates India on its Independence Day

In his telegram, the Head of State said this holiday embodies the unshakable spirit of the people of India and the country's outstanding achievements in nation-building, economic development and expansion of international cooperation.

The President expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between the two countries will be further strengthened.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion of Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.