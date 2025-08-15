EN
    Kazakh President congratulates India on its Independence Day

    16:10, 15 August 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his telegram, the Head of State said this holiday embodies the unshakable spirit of the people of India and the country's outstanding achievements in nation-building, economic development and expansion of international cooperation.

    The President expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between the two countries will be further strengthened.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion of Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

    President of Kazakhstan India Kazakhstan Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
