President Tokayev highlights Kazakhstan's achievements in education sector at annual Conference of Teachers

The President reminded that the budget of the country’s education sector had been increased threefold since 2019.

1,200 schools for more than a million of students have been commissioned countrywide.

Another 217 schools will be built under the Keleshek Mektepteri (former Comfortable Schools) national project. 128 of them have already been commissioned.

More than 60 schools have been opened at the expense of Education Infrastructure Support Fund, with 30 schools being under construction now.

The Law “On Teacher’s Status” was adopted. 74 teachers have been awarded Qazakhstannyn Enbek Sinirgen Ustazy and two teachers received Qazaqstannyn Enbek Eri title.

According to the President, teachers’ salaries had been raised two times in the past four years.

In his words, more than 13,000 grants had been allocated for the school graduates applying for pedagogical majors. Students’ bursaries have been doubled in the past five years, reaching 84,000 tenge in the new academic year.

“Thanks to these measures, we see growing interest of youth in a teaching career. Some 1,800 holders of Altyn Belgi sign were enrolled to pedagogical programs last year, while this year, their number exceeded 2,000,” emphasized he.

In 2025, Kazakhstani school students earned 27 medals at the world’s seven most prestigious olympiads, and some 1,000 medals at other international competitions.

“This is, of course, the result of a high-quality knowledge and hard work of our children, as well as teachers’ dedication. Recently, I have invited young winners of olympiads to Akorda to personally hand over their awards to them. They have demonstrated the intellectual power of our nation to the entire world. We have many achievements, but we cannot rest on laurels. There is still much work ahead,” the Head of State said.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State is participating in the annual Conference of Teachers in Astana.