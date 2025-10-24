President Tokayev highlights Kazakh youth achievements at international competitions

Since 2024, 2.8 million hectares have been cleaned up countrywide, and over 4 million trees have been planted. The most important is the transformation of environmental awareness and lifestyle among Kazakhstani citizens.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President said this year has been successful and inspiring for Kazakhstan. Kazakhstanis achieved success in many spheres and won big at international tournaments.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the Kazakh students pocketed over 1,000 medals at various international educational Olympiads and contests. Thanks to the victories of the country’s sportsmen, including boxers, the flag of Kazakhstan has proudly risen time and again in the international arena. The talented youth of Kazakhstan promote national art around the world.

He said the international community now sees Kazakhstan as a nation defined by its high spirit, distinctive culture, progressive worldview, and intellectual strength.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that Kazakhstan tripled its funding for education over the past five years.