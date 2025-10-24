Kazakhstan triples education funding over five years, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan, as a social state under its Constitution, must fulfill its mission with fairness and effectiveness. Kazakhstan strives to become an advanced nation. He stressed that teachers’ salaries doubled, and the status of the teaching profession has risen significantly. 1,200 new schools opened, most of which were built under the Schools of the Future. 33 branches of prestigious foreign universities were opened in Kazakhstan.

He announced that since 2020, healthcare funding has also tripled. 927 medical facilities were commissioned. The average life expectancy now exceeds 75 years.

Earlier, addressing the solemn event commemorating the Republic Day, the Head of State said Kazakhstan learns lessons from the past.