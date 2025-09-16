President Tokayev highlights importance of timely harvest for food security

In his speech, the President stated that he specifically had come to the region to review the progress of the harvesting campaign.

"It is necessary to complete field work and collect the harvest in a timely manner," Tokayev said. "The food security in our country and the stability of the domestic market directly depend on this work. In the event of a successful harvesting campaign, our export potential will increase, and there will be an opportunity to boost supplies abroad. Last year was successful for Kazakhstan's agricultural sector. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of farmers, a record grain harvest was collected. This can be attributed to the correct use of agricultural technologies. On the whole, this ensured that agricultural production volumes grew faster than in other sectors. The results of work for the eight months of this year are strong. The measures taken to increase the technological potential of production are proving effective."

The Head of State expressed his appreciation to all of the country's agricultural workers for their hard work.

"Every year, the harvest is a test of your professionalism, determination, and, most importantly, patriotism," he said. "And our farmers pass this test with honor. You work in difficult conditions, facing the whims of nature, yet you always achieve high results. Through your hard work, you make a huge contribution to strengthening food security, developing the economy, and improving the quality of life in rural areas. The state is taking unprecedented measures to support farmers. In particular, at my instruction, a record one trillion tenge was allocated this year for preferential agricultural loans. The impact of this systemic state support is already visible. The use of agrotechnologies has reached a higher level, and crop yields have increased."

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that he had previously set the objective to double the gross volume of agricultural output.

"Active work is being done in this direction, and there is no way to slow down its pace," he stressed.

Kazinform earlier reported that while visiting the Akmola region, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with heads of agricultural enterprises to discuss the current state of agriculture, achievements of farmers, and current pressing issues.