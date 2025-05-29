President Tokayev highlights Google’s significant contribution to Kazakhstan’s digital transformation

During the talks, President Tokayev highlighted Google’s significant contribution to Kazakhstan’s digital transformation.

The Head of State outlined the strategic role of Kazakhstan to become Eurasia’s largest digital hub and to lead in implementing AI in all aspects of society. To this end, the country heavily invests in the development of digital and communications infrastructure and the increase of processing capacities.

Patrick Warnking highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s progress in creating an infrastructure and training specialists for building the digital future using AI.

As written before, on the margins of the Astana International Forum, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Energy and Infrastructure Minister of the United Arab Emirates Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei.