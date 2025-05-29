Kazakhstan and UAE keen to increase bilateral commodity turnover up to USD 1bln

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei highly appreciated the organization of the Astana International Forum and thanked for a warm welcome.

The sides debated the ways of the development of agreements achieved at the high level, including an initiative to increase bilateral commodity turnover up to 1 billion US dollars. the Minister noted the UAE proceeded to implement agreements signed during the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They also focused on the pressing issues of cooperation in energy, agro-industrial and transport sectors.

As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad of France Laurent Saint-Martin, president of foreign affairs committee of the French National Assembly Bruno Fuchs and heads of EDF, SUEZ and Sanofi companies.