President Tokayev highlights CICA's role in building trust

More than three decades ago, Kazakhstan initiated the creation of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). This honorable undertaking gained widespread international support as a timely step forward in consolidating efforts to enhance stability and security in our region, said the Kazakh President.

Tokayev highlighted the role CICA plays in building trust amid the current conditions. “We have always been convinced that only through cooperation, mutual understanding and dialogue, it is possible to achieve lasting peace, stability and prosperity”.

The Kazakh leader warned that growing geopolitical tensions and weakening multilateralism pose threat to both regional and global stability as well as urged all countries to strictly adhere to the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

The Head of State pointed out Kazakhstan’s continued implementation of large-scale political and economic reforms and its commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

As reported previously, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday attended a solemn opening ceremony of a headquarters of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Kazakh capital Astana.