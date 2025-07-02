Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inagurates CICA headquarters in Astana

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay unveiled a commemorative plaque at the CICA headquarters in Astana. Then, the squadron of the Guard of Honor raised the CICA flag.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh leader took a tour of the new headquarters, which hosts work rooms, an open space area, a translation office, a chairmanship hall and a museum and library space.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As reported earlier, the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new CICA Headquarters building with a time capsule containing a message to the future staff of the CICA Secretariat was held in Astana on June 26, 2024.