    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inagurates CICA headquarters in Astana

    18:17, 2 July 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday attended a solemn opening ceremony of a headquarters of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Kazakh capital Astana, Akorda reports.

    CICA headquarters opens in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay unveiled a commemorative plaque at the CICA headquarters in Astana. Then, the squadron of the Guard of Honor raised the CICA flag.

    CICA headquarters opens in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh leader took a tour of the new headquarters, which hosts work rooms, an open space area, a translation office, a chairmanship hall and a museum and library space.

    CICA headquarters opens in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda
    CICA headquarters opens in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As reported earlier, the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new CICA Headquarters building with a time capsule containing a message to the future staff of the CICA Secretariat was held in Astana on June 26, 2024. 

