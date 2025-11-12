President Tokayev hails Kazakhstan-Russia Relationship Declaration as historic

The document is of historic significance, reflecting the unwavering mutual trust and broad prospects for cooperation between our peoples. In this regard, I would like to express my deep gratitude to Vladimir Putin for his personal contribution to strengthening bilateral relations... I highly value the talks that have taken place; they were held in an open and trusting atmosphere and proved to be practically beneficial, said President Tokayev.

The Kazakh President also noted that the sides had agreed to maintain intensive dialogue at all levels.

Special focus was paid to the development of industry, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, high technologies, digitalization, humanitarian cooperation, as well as the implementation of new infrastructure projects, added Tokayev.

Earlier, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin signed the Declaration on the Transition of Interstate Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance following talks on Wednesday in Moscow.

The heads of state also witnessed an exchange of the intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents.