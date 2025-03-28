President Tokayev gives instructions after 5.0M earthquake hit Zhambyl region

The country’s Premier Olzhas Bektenov was tasked to ensure assistance is provided to restore and repair the social facilities and residential buildings affected by the earthquake in Zhambyl region.

Kazakhstan set up a governmental working group led by the emergency situations vice minister in order to assist Zhambyl region’s local executive bodies in analyzing the circumstances, taking urgent measures as well as assessing the damage.

Earlier it was reported that a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Kazakhstan.