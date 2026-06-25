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    President Tokayev extends Statehood Day greetings to Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar

    19:20, 25 June 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar on the country's national holiday, Statehood Day, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev extends Statehood Day greetings to Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakhstani leader expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

    President Tokayev wished Nataša Pirc Musar success in her responsible state activities and extended his wishes for prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of Slovenia.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a meeting with Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Slovenia Europe Holidays Politics
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