President Tokayev extends Statehood Day greetings to Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar

The Kazakhstani leader expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

President Tokayev wished Nataša Pirc Musar success in her responsible state activities and extended his wishes for prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of Slovenia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a meeting with Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow.