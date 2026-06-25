Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul to visit Kazakhstan

Welcoming the guest, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the visit is of special significance in giving a strong boost to the development of relations between the two countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

Your country is one of Southeast Asia’s leading economies, an important representative of the Global South, and a respected member of the international community. Kazakhstan is interested in deepening mutual cooperation. Next year, we will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, said the Kazakh leader.

President Tokayev stressed that bilateral trade and economic ties are developing dynamically. This has been greatly facilitated by the mutual visa-free regime, record levels of tourist exchanges, and expanding business contacts.

Kazakhstan remains Thailand’s largest trading partner in Central Asia, accounting for more than 70 percent of Thailand’s total trade turnover with the region. Nevertheless, we believe there is enormous untapped potential. Currently, 55 Thai companies are registered in the Kazakhstani market. As I understand, you are accompanied by a substantial business delegation. Kazakhstan welcomes stronger business ties and invites Thai companies to explore the investment opportunities of our country, noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In turn, Sihasak Phuangketkeow thanked President Tokayev for his hospitality, stressing that the Thai government is committed to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan.

We sincerely admire your country’s economic achievements. Today, Kazakhstan, as a middle power, is playing an increasingly important role on the global stage and is Thailand’s key partner in Central Asia. Our country is ready to serve as a bridge for developing cooperation with ASEAN member states. In this context, we propose building effective and mutually beneficial cooperation. Thailand is interested in implementing joint projects in such promising areas as tourism, including medical tourism, hotel construction, the development of critical mineral supply chains, and food security,” stressed the deputy prime minister.

He also stated that Thailand has supported several of Kazakhstan’s international initiatives, including the establishment of the UN ESCAP Asia and Pacific Digital Solutions Center for Sustainable Development in Almaty and the creation of an International Water Organization within the UN system.

President Tokayev expressed appreciation for the productive cooperation within international organizations and highlighted Thailand’s significant contribution to the development of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Following the meeting, the Kazakh president conveyed an invitation to Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Thailand sign the 2027-2028 new cooperation plan.