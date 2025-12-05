Kazakh President signs law ratifying operation of Chelyabinsk State University branch in Kostanay
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the law ratifying the agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on the operation of the Kostanay branch of the Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education Chelyabinsk State University, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Kostanay branch will operate as a separate structural subdivision of the university and in accordance with the university’s charter and the regulations governing branches. The institution will function in line with the legislation of both Kazakhstan and Russia, taking into account the provisions outlined in the agreement.
The two sides reached the agreement to establish a Chelyabinsk State University branch in Kostanay on November 27, 2024, in Astana.
Education at the branch will be conducted in Kazakh, Russian, and other languages in accordance with the federal state educational standards and federal state requirements of the Russian Federation, as well as the state compulsory standards of higher and/or postgraduate education of Kazakhstan, states the document.
The branch will train specialists in the fields of economics, management, law, philology, and linguistics based on a license issued in accordance with the laws of both countries.
