Kazakh President signs law ratifying operation of Chelyabinsk State University branch in Kostanay

The Kostanay branch will operate as a separate structural subdivision of the university and in accordance with the university’s charter and the regulations governing branches. The institution will function in line with the legislation of both Kazakhstan and Russia, taking into account the provisions outlined in the agreement.

The two sides reached the agreement to establish a Chelyabinsk State University branch in Kostanay on November 27, 2024, in Astana.

Education at the branch will be conducted in Kazakh, Russian, and other languages in accordance with the federal state educational standards and federal state requirements of the Russian Federation, as well as the state compulsory standards of higher and/or postgraduate education of Kazakhstan, states the document.

The branch will train specialists in the fields of economics, management, law, philology, and linguistics based on a license issued in accordance with the laws of both countries.

