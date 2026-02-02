President Tokayev extends greetings to journalists on National Print Media Day

The Head of State hailed the essential role the mass media play in building a Just Kazakhstan and ensuring the establishment of the Law and Order principle.

Tokayev called on press media representatives for constrictive work to cover the constitutional reform, other major transformations, aimed for a complete reset of the political system.

In his congratulatory message, the Head of State stated that it is the key objective for all Kazakhstanis, regardless of their nationality and religious affiliation, to defend sovereignty and independence in a spirit of responsible and constructive patriotism, respect for the law.

The Kazakh President said he is assured that domestic journalists will take an active part in this exceptionally important work, while wishing them success.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to depart for a state visit to Pakistan.