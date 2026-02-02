Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to depart for state visit to Pakistan

As part of the visit, the Head of State is set to hold talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss prospects for strengthening political, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The Kazakh leader is expected to join the Kazakhstan-Pakistan business forum as well.

Previously, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina on her triumph in the Australian Open 2026 final.