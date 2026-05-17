President Tokayev extends gratitude to Turkistan residents for contribution to OTS informal summit

During the meeting, the Head of State thanked the residents of the city and governor of Turkistan region Nuralkhan Kusherov for their efforts in preparing the important international event.

Thanks to their effective work, Turkistan, a city home to the sacred sites of Turkic civilization, demonstrated its strong potential as an attractive center for cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as its readiness to host major international forums.

According to the President, foreign leaders and all summit participants highly praised the quality of the roads, the cleanliness of the city, and the landscaping of streets and park areas.

The Head of State instructed regional and city authorities to continue efforts aimed at further developing and improving Turkistan, which he described as a historical jewel of Kazakhstan and the wider region.

President Tokayev also announced his decision to award state honors, certificates of appreciation, and letters of gratitude to a large group of local government employees, administrative staff, military and law enforcement personnel, utility workers, volunteers, and other activists for their dedicated service to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Head of State signs a decree on developing reading culture in Kazakhstan.