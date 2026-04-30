President Tokayev extends congratulations to Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf on his 80th birthday

In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that under the wise leadership of King Carl XVI Gustaf, Sweden continues to play an important role on the European and global stage.

The Kazakhstani leader expressed deep appreciation for the robust friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations, affirming a commitment to deepen multi-faceted cooperation with Sweden.

President Tokayev conveyed his best wishes to King Carl XVI Gustaf for continued success in his devoted service to the nation, while extending wishes for lasting prosperity and wellbeing to the friendly people of Sweden.

Earlier today, Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.