Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Russia’s FM Sergey Lavrov

Welcoming Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the progressive development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, based on strategic partnership and alliance.

President Tokayev stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached at the highest level, alongside further strengthening trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian ties.

During the meeting, particular focus was placed on preparing for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming state visit to Kazakhstan, planned for late May.

The Kazakhstani leader noted that Astana attaches great importance to this event.

We view this visit as the cornerstone of our bilateral agenda for the year, Tokayev said, expressing confidence that it will mark a significant milestone in strengthening both nations’ allied relations.

Photo credit: Akorda

Lavrov briefed the Kazakhstani president that preparations for the upcoming visit are moving forward, with key bilateral issues thoroughly coordinated at the level of governments and foreign ministries of the two countries.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the ongoing regional and international issues.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) Tamás Jakkel Thursday centered on cooperation prospects with the Federation in promoting domestic dog breeding and preserving a stable breed gene pool.