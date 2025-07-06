President Tokayev extends congratulations to Kazakhstanis on Capital City Day

In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev highlighted that this year the Capital City Day and the National Dombra Day fall on the same day. “This ancient musical instrument is a vivid embodiment of the unique centuries-long cultural heritage of the Great Steppe. While Astana is a tangible manifestation of dynamic, steady progress of Kazakhstan and our nation’s creative aspirations for the future”.

Today, the capital Astana is the center of social, political and business life of our nation, where pivotal decisions are made and incredible ideas and bold dreams come true. This is where knowledge and labor are glorified and national unity and harmony strengthen, said Tokayev.

“The pearl of Central Asia, Astana is now a brand of modern Kazakhstan and gained international recognition as a platform for global dialogue and peacebuilding initiatives.”

Highlighting that Astana has always been in the midst of dramatic changes and large-scale reforms, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the capital will keep its leading positions, being consistently at the forefront of comprehensive changes, in the process of building a Just, Clean and Strong Kazakhstan.