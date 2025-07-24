EN
    President Tokayev extends condolences to Vladimir Putin over plane crash in Amur region

    17:12, 24 July 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended condolences to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, over a passenger plane crash in Amur Region, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    As it was reported, the An-24 aircraft  crashed in Russia’s Amur Region and no survivors were spotted during an aerial inspection of the site. Emergency services stated there were 40 passengers, including two children, and six crew members on board, according to TASS.

