    No survivors found after search of An-24 crash site in Russia's Far East

    15:38, 24 July 2025

    The An-24 aircraft that crashed in Russia’s Amur Region caught fire during its descent, and no survivors were spotted during an aerial inspection of the site, the regional civil defense and fire safety center told TASS.

    No survivors found after search of An-24 crash site in Russia's Far East
    Photo credit: TASS

    "According to the director of Tynda Airport, the plane caught fire upon impact, and a Mi-8 helicopter crew flying over the area reported no signs of survivors," the statement says.

    As reported earlier, a small plane crashed onto a busy roadway and immediately caught fire in Azzano Mella commune of Italy’s Brescia province. 

