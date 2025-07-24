No survivors found after search of An-24 crash site in Russia's Far East
15:38, 24 July 2025
The An-24 aircraft that crashed in Russia’s Amur Region caught fire during its descent, and no survivors were spotted during an aerial inspection of the site, the regional civil defense and fire safety center told TASS.
"According to the director of Tynda Airport, the plane caught fire upon impact, and a Mi-8 helicopter crew flying over the area reported no signs of survivors," the statement says.
