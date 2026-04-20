President Tokayev extends condolences to family of Mukhtar Shakhanov

“Mukhtar Shakhanov was a unique person, who had devoted his entire life to the art of word. He elevated national poetry to new heights, broadened the horizons of Kazakh literature and culture. Being deeply concerned about the fate of his native language, he stood at the origins of many important initiatives in this field. His works have been translated into many languages, and his inspired lyricism enjoys the sincere love of a wide readership. The bright image of Mukhtar Shakhanov, who lived a worthy life and left a rich literary legacy, will forever remain in our hearts,” the telegram reads.