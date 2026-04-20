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    President Tokayev extends condolences to family of Mukhtar Shakhanov

    12:35, 20 April 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family and relatives of Mukhtar Shakhanov, an outstanding Kazakh poet and public figure, people’s writer and holder of Qazaqstannyn Enbek Eri title, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev extends condolences to family of Mukhtar Shakhanov
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    “Mukhtar Shakhanov was a unique person, who had devoted his entire life to the art of word. He elevated national poetry to new heights, broadened the horizons of Kazakh literature and culture. Being deeply concerned about the fate of his native language, he stood at the origins of many important initiatives in this field. His works have been translated into many languages, and his inspired lyricism enjoys the sincere love of a wide readership. The bright image of Mukhtar Shakhanov, who lived a worthy life and left a rich literary legacy, will forever remain in our hearts,” the telegram reads.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Mukhtar Shakhanov had passed away at the age of 84.

    President Kazakhstan Literature Culture Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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