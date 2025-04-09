President Tokayev extends condolences to family of journalist Lev Tarakov
19:49, 9 April 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences upon passing of Lev Tarakov, prominent Kazakhstani journalist and statesman, editor-in-chief of the Vremya newspaper, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
In his telegram, the Head of State notes that Lev Tarakov made a great contribution to the development of domestic journalism and education of young professionals.
“Among colleagues and others, he enjoyed great respect and authority, demonstrating professionalism and dedication,” the telegram reads.
As it was reported, outstanding Kazakh journalist and prominent statesman, editor-in-chief of Vremya Socio-Political Newspaper, Lev Tarakov, passed away today, at the age of 59.