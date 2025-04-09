Outstanding Kazakh journalist Lev Tarakov passed away

Lev Tarakov was born on September 6, 1966, in Cherkassk region of Ukrainian SSR. He graduated from the Kiev Naval Political College in 1988. In the same year, he began his career as a political officer on the Northern Fleet ships.

Lev Tarakov devoted himself to serving the word, society and the Motherland. His path is a path of a professional who has left a deep mark both on public service and Kazakh journalism. He was one of those who shaped independent Kazakhstan's media environment, who remained faithful to the principles of impartiality, honesty and civic responsibility.

In different years he worked for the Ministry of Press and Mass Information of Kazakhstan, analytical units of the President’s Executive Office. He also was the Vice Minister of Information and Public Consent of Kazakhstan and chief of the President’s press service.

Since May 2012, he has worked as the Editor-in-Chief of Vremya Socio-Political Newspaper.

