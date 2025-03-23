President Tokayev extends condolences to family and relatives of Alexander Mashkevich
10:32, 23 March 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family and relatives of businessman Alexander Mashkevich, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“In connection with passing away of Alexander Mashkevich, prominent businessman and public figure, President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram to the family of the deceased, in which he expressed condolences and emphasized his contribution to the development of industry in Kazakhstan,” a statement reads.
Co-owner of Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) and Eurasian Financial Company, Alexander Mashkevich, died on March 22, 2025. He was 72.