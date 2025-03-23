РУ
Kazakhstan
Politics
Economy
Analytics
World
Incidents

President Tokayev extends condolences to family and relatives of Alexander Mashkevich

10:32, 23 March 2025

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family and relatives of businessman Alexander Mashkevich, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Tokayev, Mashkevich
Photo credit: Akorda

“In connection with passing away of Alexander Mashkevich, prominent businessman and public figure, President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram to the family of the deceased, in which he expressed condolences and emphasized his contribution to the development of industry in Kazakhstan,” a statement reads.

Co-owner of Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) and Eurasian Financial Company, Alexander Mashkevich, died on March 22, 2025. He was 72.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Society Kazakhstan
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Автор
Most popular
See All