Co-owner of ERG Alexander Mashkevich passed away

Official information was posted on the company's Instagram account.

“We regret to inform that on March 22, 2025, well-known Kazakh businessman and public figure, one of the founders of Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) Alexander Mashkevich passed away at the age of 72, after a long illness. He was the Chairman of ERG Board of Directors from 2014 to 2024. Mr. Mashkevich was also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Eurasian Bank for a long time. The entire ERG team, the company's management, and the Board of Managers mourn the passing of Alexander Mashkevich and express deep condolences to his family and friends,” the statement reads.

Born in Frunze (now Bishkek) in 1954, Alexander Mashkevich moved to Kazakhstan in 1995, where he became one of the country’s business leaders. In 2011, he obtained citizenship of Israel. He was awarded I Degree Barys, III Degree Barys and Qurmet orders.

Last July, Alexander Mashkevich and Patokh Shodiev resigned as directors of ERG.