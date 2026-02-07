President Tokayev expresses condolences to Prime Minister of Japan

The Head of State expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over the numerous casualties caused by heavy snowfall in northern Japan.

“Sharing your grief at this difficult time, I extend my sincere condolences to you and the people of Japan. I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured,” the telegram reads.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 27 people have died and nearly 300 others have been injured across Japan as a result of heavy snowfall.