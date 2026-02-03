Death toll from heavy snowfall in Japan rises to 27
At least 27 people have died and nearly 300 others have been injured across Japan as a result of heavy snowfall that has persisted since January 20, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Jiji Press.
According to Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency, fatalities have been confirmed in eight of the country’s 47 prefectures, while injuries were reported in 12 prefectures.
Record-breaking snowfall in Aomori, northern Japan, has left snow depths topping 1.8 metres (5.9 feet), overwhelming roads and raising fears of deadly accidents and roof collapses, prompting the Japan Ground Self-Defence Forces to begin disaster relief operations.
Niigata Prefecture recorded the highest number of deaths, with 12 people killed, followed by Akita with six, Hokkaido with three, and Aomori with two. One death each was reported in Iwate, Yamagata, Nagano and Shimane prefectures.
In Niigata, where the number of casualties has reached 97, the prefectural government on Monday established a heavy snow emergency response headquarters headed by the governor to coordinate disaster response measures.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Japan Meteorological Agency recorded heavy snowfall in the cities of Katsuyama and Ono in Fukui Prefecture, issuing warnings over slippery roads and a heightened risk of avalanches due to a cold air mass.