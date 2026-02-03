Death toll from heavy snowfall in Japan rises to 27

According to Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency, fatalities have been confirmed in eight of the country’s 47 prefectures, while injuries were reported in 12 prefectures.

“Imminent threat to life”



Record-breaking snowfall in Aomori, northern Japan, has left snow depths topping 1.8 metres (5.9 feet), overwhelming roads and raising fears of deadly accidents and roof collapses, prompting the Japan Ground Self-Defence Forces to begin disaster relief… pic.twitter.com/Kknt6xsKGs — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 2, 2026

Niigata Prefecture recorded the highest number of deaths, with 12 people killed, followed by Akita with six, Hokkaido with three, and Aomori with two. One death each was reported in Iwate, Yamagata, Nagano and Shimane prefectures.

Amori, Japan today with snow depths of over 180cm.... pic.twitter.com/RTvFcghWlV — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 1, 2026

In Niigata, where the number of casualties has reached 97, the prefectural government on Monday established a heavy snow emergency response headquarters headed by the governor to coordinate disaster response measures.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Japan Meteorological Agency recorded heavy snowfall in the cities of Katsuyama and Ono in Fukui Prefecture, issuing warnings over slippery roads and a heightened risk of avalanches due to a cold air mass.