Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discusses direct U.S. flights with Air Astana CEO

At the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the development of the civil aviation industry. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Peter Foster’s significant contribution, noting that Air Astana has evolved into one of Eurasia’s leading carriers under his leadership.

Particular attention was paid to the launch of direct air service between Kazakhstan and the United States, and the purchase of long-haul planes for such flights.

Concluding the meeting, the President stressed the importance of continually strengthening the competitiveness of the country’s aviation sector.

Photo credit: Akorda

