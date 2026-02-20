Boeing 787 deliveries to enable direct Kazakhstan–U.S. air service in 2026

The President noted that carriers Air Astana, SCAT, and Vietjet Qazaqstan are interested in further advancing joint projects that are of utmost importance for the development of the nation’s aviation industry.

In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the agreement reached between Air Astana and Boeing for the delivery of new aircraft.

For the launch of direct flights to the U.S., Boeing 787 Dreamliners are expected to be delivered to Kazakhstan in the second half of the year.

Photo credit: Akorda

Moreover, SCAT Airlines plans to purchase additional Boeing aircraft and is exploring the possibility of opening its first maintenance, repair, and overhaul center at Shymkent Airport in partnership with the American corporation.

In turn, Jeff Shockey shared the company's digitalization plans and hailed Kazakhstan's transit and transport potential. He highlighted the significant potential for productive cooperation in the air freight sector.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the training of domestic specialists for the aviation industry and prospects for expanding Kazakhstan's cargo aircraft fleet.

