President Tokayev criticizes Transport Ministry for systemic problems

The Head of State on Wednesday harshly criticized the increasing lag for modernization of the transport sector due to systemic problems and failures to meet targets, citing “border crossing challenges, poor conditions at many checkpoints, delays in delivering major infrastructure transit projects”.

Highlighting Kazakhstan’s logistics benefits, President Tokayev noted the importance of green corridors as well as urged to increase the country’s competitive edge. The Head of State called for increased jet fuel production to boost freight traffic as well.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set the task to increase transit traffic as "one of the key steps to create a multiplier effect, including through integration into global supply chains".

During the meeting, the Kazakh President reprimanded Transport Minister Marat Karabayev regarding the shortcomings in his duties.

The Head of State also urged to take effective action to address the problems facing the transport and logistics sector.

Earlier it was reported that the National Bank's report on the 2024 results had been presented at Akorda.