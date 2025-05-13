National Bank's report on Y2024 results presented in Akorda

The Head of State was reported about the macro-economic situation, key results of monetary policy, state of financial system, international reserves, assets of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund and the National Fund.

The meeting participants discussed the issues related to the activity of the National Fund, national budget utilization, decline in inflation, monetary policy, draft law “On banks and banking activity”, crediting of real sector of economy, as well as gold and currency assets of the National Bank.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s National Bank plans to sell $1bn in currency from the National Fund in May.