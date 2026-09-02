President Tokayev congratulates Vietnamese counterpart on Independence Day

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Tô Lâm and his compatriots on Independence Day.

In his message, the Kazakh president noted that this significant occasion serves as a powerful symbol of national unity and the Vietnamese people’s spirit of development, as well as the country’s commitment to sustainable development and prosperity.

President Tokayev also expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Vietnam will continue to develop steadily for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

The Kazakh leader wished Tô Lâm success in his responsible activity and extended his wishes of happiness and well-being to the people of Vietnam.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh head of state had sent a congratulatory telegram to his Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini on the occasion of Constitution Day.