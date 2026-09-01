EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakhstan congratulates Slovakia on its Constitution Day

    09:51, 1 September 2026

    The Head of State sent a congratulatory telegram to his Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini on the occasion of Constitution Day, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan congratulates Slovakia on Constitution Day
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that Kazakhstan-Slovakia relations based on friendship and mutual understanding will gradually develop steadily. 

    The Kazakh President wished Peter Pellegrini success in his state duties and the friendly people of Slovakia well-being and prosperity. 

    Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 35th anniversary of the independence of Uzbekistan.

    Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Slovakia Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All