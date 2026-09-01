Kazakhstan congratulates Slovakia on its Constitution Day

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that Kazakhstan-Slovakia relations based on friendship and mutual understanding will gradually develop steadily.

The Kazakh President wished Peter Pellegrini success in his state duties and the friendly people of Slovakia well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 35th anniversary of the independence of Uzbekistan.