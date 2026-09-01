Kazakhstan congratulates Slovakia on its Constitution Day
09:51, 1 September 2026
The Head of State sent a congratulatory telegram to his Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini on the occasion of Constitution Day, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that Kazakhstan-Slovakia relations based on friendship and mutual understanding will gradually develop steadily.
The Kazakh President wished Peter Pellegrini success in his state duties and the friendly people of Slovakia well-being and prosperity.
Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 35th anniversary of the independence of Uzbekistan.