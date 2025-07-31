Kazakhstan builds over 1,700 km of new railway lines

The latter reported on the results of the national company’s operations.

He said freight turnover grew by 8.6% in the first six months of 2025, while transit traffic reached 14.6 million tons.

He reported on the construction of over 1,700 km of new railway lines and modernization of 3,000 km of railroad tracks to build the Trans-Kazakhstan railway corridor.

Aldybergenov also focused on digitalization issues.

Following the meeting the President highlighted the importance of further modernization of the country’s transport infrastructure emphasizing the key role of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy in the economic and transport potential development of Kazakhstan.

As reported earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan plans to reconstruct 11,000 km of existing railways and build 5,000 km more by 2029. This year will commission 830 km of new railways at the Dostyk-Moiynty section, about two years ahead of schedule. It will help increase the carrying capacity of this strategically important route fivefold.