President Tokayev congratulates Shugyla Omirbek on her U23 World Wrestling Championships victory
11:28, 25 October 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Shugyla Omirbek on her victory at the U23 World Wrestling Championships, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.
“This is a historic succes. For the first time, Kazakhstan has won a gold medal at an international tournament of such a high level. It is gratifying that our youth, through perseverance and hard work, are achieving great results in various fields. I wish Shugyla success!” the President said.
Earlier, it was reported that Shugyla Omirbek won a historic gold medal at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia.