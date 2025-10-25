EN
    President Tokayev congratulates Shugyla Omirbek on her U23 World Wrestling Championships victory

    11:28, 25 October 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Shugyla Omirbek on her victory at the U23 World Wrestling Championships, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    “This is a historic succes. For the first time, Kazakhstan has won a gold medal at an international tournament of such a high level. It is gratifying that our youth, through perseverance and hard work, are achieving great results in various fields. I wish Shugyla success!” the President said.

    Earlier, it was reported that Shugyla Omirbek won a historic gold medal at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
