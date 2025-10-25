Kazakhstan's Omirbek wins historic gold at U23 World Wrestling Championships in Serbia
09:41, 25 October 2025
Kazakhstan's Shugyla Omirbek has won the U23 World Women's Wrestling Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
The athlete, who competes in the women's 55kg weight division, faced Tuba Demir from Türkiye in the gold medal event and defeated him with a score of 12:8.
Earlier, it was reported that at the same championship, Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestlers had aso won medals - Yusuf Matsiyev claimed silver, while Merei Mauletkhanov and Omar Satayev earned bronze medals.