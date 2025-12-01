President Tokayev congratulates Romania’s Nicușor Dan on Great Union Day

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Nicușor Dan on Romania’s national day – Great Union Day.

In his message, the Kazakh leader highlighted the expansion of bilateral political dialogue, economic and cultural cooperation.

The Head of State expressed his confidence that the multifaceted interaction will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the two peoples. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Nicușor Dan success on his responsible activity, and the Romanian people – wellbeing and prosperity.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Sadyr Zhaparov on the successful parliamentary elections.