Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Sadyr Zhaparov on successful parliamentary elections

The Head of State emphasized that the results of this important political event reflect Kyrgyzstan’s confident progress toward achieving its strategic development goals.

He noted that the elections demonstrated nationwide support for Sadyr Zhaparov’s course of building a strong and prosperous state.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan relations, highlighting their strategic partnership and alliance.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Sadyr Zhaparov further success in his responsible work for the benefit of the brotherly Kyrgyz people.

As stated previously, early parliamentary elections for Jogorku Kenesh are being held in Kyrgyzstan today, November 30. The election process is taking place peacefully and in an orderly manner at polling stations organized both within the country and abroad.