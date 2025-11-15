President Tokayev congratulates Mahmoud Abbas on Palestine’s Independence Day

“In his telegram, the President notes that Kazakhstan views Palestine as one of its important partners in the Arab world and consistently supports international initiatives aimed at strengthening the country and ensuring a bright future for its people,” a statement reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also wished Mahmoud Abbas success in his important duties and prosperity for the Palestinian people.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Tashkent for a state visit, at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.