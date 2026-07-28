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    President Tokayev congratulates King of Thailand on his birthday

    12:16, 28 July 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, upon his birthday, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev congratulates King of Thailand on his birthday
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    In his telegram, the Head of State highlighted the importance of this holiday for the people of Thailand as a symbol of sustainable development, national heritage and spiritual values of the Kingdom.

    The President of Kazakhstan reaffirmed his readiness to further deepen bilateral cooperation, based on the bounds of friendship and mutual support.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished King Maha Vajiralongkorn success in his responsible state duties and extended best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of Thailand.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Andy Burnham on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Thailand Thailand President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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