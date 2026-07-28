President Tokayev congratulates King of Thailand on his birthday

In his telegram, the Head of State highlighted the importance of this holiday for the people of Thailand as a symbol of sustainable development, national heritage and spiritual values of the Kingdom.

The President of Kazakhstan reaffirmed his readiness to further deepen bilateral cooperation, based on the bounds of friendship and mutual support.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished King Maha Vajiralongkorn success in his responsible state duties and extended best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of Thailand.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Andy Burnham on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.