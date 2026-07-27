President of Kazakhstan congratulates UK Prime Minister on taking office
12:33, 27 July 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Andy Burnham on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
In his telegram, the Head of State highlighted the high level of the Kazakh-British relations and reaffirmed readiness for a joint work to further strengthen political dialogue, trade-economic and investment cooperation for the benefit of both nations.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Andy Burnham success in his responsible state duties and extended best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of the United Kingdom.
Earlier, it was reported that Andy Burnham reshuffled UK cabinet after taking office.