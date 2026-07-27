President of Kazakhstan congratulates UK Prime Minister on taking office

In his telegram, the Head of State highlighted the high level of the Kazakh-British relations and reaffirmed readiness for a joint work to further strengthen political dialogue, trade-economic and investment cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Andy Burnham success in his responsible state duties and extended best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of the United Kingdom.

Earlier, it was reported that Andy Burnham reshuffled UK cabinet after taking office.